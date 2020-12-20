Bitter Cool Christmas Conditions

Weather Update – 5:00 p.m. – Sunday, December 20

Rain has moved out of our way leaving us with cool and cloudy conditions here in West Tennessee. Clouds will hang around into the morning, giving us a warmer than usual low temperature tonight but moving out early tomorrow morning. As a high pressure from the West moves into our area, warmer temperatures and abundant sunshine will be found all across the region of West Tennessee into Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

The rain has moved out of our area, leaving us with a dry Sunday afternoon. We have remained cloudy and cool for most of the day and will continue to remain that way into the night. A high pressure will gradually move East into our area bringing more sunshine as the week goes on.

TOMORROW:

As the high pressure moves closer to our area, clouds with gradually clear out, leaving us with abundant sunshine and warmer-than-usual temperatures this time of year. These temps will remain in the upper 50s until Tuesday evening, as a rain system ahead of a cold front moves into our area, bringing us more rain to our week.

This cold front will pass through around Thursday evening, significantly dropping temperatures almost 30 degrees! These bitter temperatures are going to be cold enough but some stronger winds can make them feel even cooler than they already are. Thanks to this significant drop in temperatures, we might be able to see some wintry weather mixed into to our rain on early Thursday morning and there is even a possibility for some snow to come our way. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather and up to date on the chances of winter weather later this week. The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!

This system is expected to be moved out of our region Thursday afternoon, leaving us with a bitter cool and cloudy Christmas Day! Things are expected to remain dry as another rain system and cold front moves into the region Saturday, bringing us a wet weekend ahead. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

