Governor Lee delivers statewide address for COVID-19 surge

JACKSON, Tenn. – “We are in a global pandemic that’s been crippling our country for months. Now, Tennessee is ground zero for a surge in sickness,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

After months of being in a global pandemic, the state of Tennessee is continuing to rise with COVID-19 cases.

Governor Bill Lee held a statewide address on Sunday addressing what he believes is a fight against war.

Lee says more than ten-thousand Tennesseans are getting sick each day and now with the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, he will make sure that number decreases.

“That’s three times where we were around Halloween. Thousands of our neighbors are in the hospital tonight. More than 100 people are dying each day,” said Lee.

In order to reduce those deaths, he is creating an executive order.

“I am signing an order that will limit indoor public gatherings to 10 people,” said Lee.

He also says sporting events that are important to residents like high school football will continue but with limited attendance.

“Additionally, I am asking business owners to let employees work from home for the next 30 days. If work from home is not available, masks should be worn at work. [It’s] plain and simple,” said Lee.

Lee says even though people are debating on whether a mask mandate will improve wearing a mask, it’s important to do so regardless and he wants every Tennessean to wear one.

“Tennesseans have two weapons that they must use in the next 30 days. Only gather with your household and wear a mask,” said Lee.