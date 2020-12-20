Local lodge spreads holiday cheer with Christmas baskets

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local lodge gives back with Christmas baskets.

Elks lodge in Jackson delivered 192 Christmas baskets to those in need in the Jackson-Madison County area.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 truck







“We’ve been doing this for over a hundred years. Last night we got together and we assembled and packed all those Christmas baskets,” said Vice President of Elks Lodge, Wayne Woods.

Elks lodge is a community service organization that contributes to numerous needy projects in the community.

“We mail out a letter to all of our members every year and they send money in, and then we donate it to the needy people in our community,” Woods said.

Community members received various canned good items, dry goods and also a whole chicken delivered right to their door.

“It’s just our spirit, our community spirit that we have. We all like to say around here that we have the heart of an elk, which means that we like to give. And we like to share our services, our money and so forth with the community,” Woods said.

Woods says the holiday season can be a trying and difficult time for some individuals and the Elks lodge wants to ease that struggle.

“Some people, you know this might be the only good meal they have during the holidays, and we want to make sure that they have that meal,” Woods said.

Basket recipients were overjoyed when receiving a basket. WBBJ-7 was able to help deliver one as well, to witness the holiday cheer.

Organizers say they cannot wait to do this all over again next year. It’s a tradition that will live on forever.