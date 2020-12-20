TN Dept. of Health issues warning regarding increased COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Leaders with the Tennessee Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

Officials say Tennessee is ranked number one in the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders are warning Tennesseans to social distance, avoid social gatherings and to always wear a mask.

Healthcare officials say they believe the rise in cases, is a result of Thanksgiving gatherings.

Every ventilator is in use at hospitals in West Tennessee and two hospitals have requested an emergency ventilator supply.

“If we have another surge after Christmas or after New Years, like we did after Thanksgiving, it will completely break our hospitals. We are asking Tennesseans not to gather with those outside of their household, and when they are outside of their homes to wear masks at all times,” said Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, Dr. Lisa Piercy.

Dr. Piercey says Tennessee healthcare is known for being the hub healthcare that many people depend on.

She also says with a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. It’s going to be difficult to attend to those who may have other emergencies not related to COVID-19.