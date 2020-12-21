2 additional deaths, 67 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department says those two patients are an 89-year-old man, who died Dec. 20, and a 64-year-old man, who died Dec. 20. A total of 131 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed another 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,782.
Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 82-years-old.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,733 (60.8%)
- 38301: 2,199 (28.3%)
- 38356: 121 (1.5%)
- 38391: 72 (0.9%)
- 38366: 128 (1.6%)
- 38343: 60 (0.8%)
- 38313: 174 (2.2%)
- 38392: 55 (0.7%)
- 38355: 22 (0.3%)
- 38362: 98 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 13 (0.2%)
- 38308: 15 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 81 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,937 (24.9%)
- White: 3,158 (40.6%)
- Asian: 26 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 187 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,349 (30.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 4,330 (55.6%)
- Male: 3,389 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 63 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,993 (77%)
- Not recovered: 434 (5.6%)
- Better: 579 (7.4%)
- Unknown: 645 (8.3%)
- Deaths: 131 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 395 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 945 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,310 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,170 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,130 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,115 (14.3%)
- 61 – 70 years: 854 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 484 (6.2%)
- 80+: 305 (3.9%)
- Unknown: 74 (1%)