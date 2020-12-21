2 additional deaths, 67 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department says those two patients are an 89-year-old man, who died Dec. 20, and a 64-year-old man, who died Dec. 20. A total of 131 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,782.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 82-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,733 (60.8%)
  • 38301: 2,199 (28.3%)
  • 38356: 121 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 72 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 128 (1.6%)
  • 38343: 60 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 174 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 55 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 22 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 98 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 15 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 81 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,937 (24.9%)
  • White: 3,158 (40.6%)
  • Asian: 26 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 187 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,349 (30.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 4,330 (55.6%)
  • Male: 3,389 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 63 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,993 (77%)
  • Not recovered: 434 (5.6%)
  • Better: 579 (7.4%)
  • Unknown: 645 (8.3%)
  • Deaths: 131 (1.7%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 395 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 945 (12.2%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,310 (16.8%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,170 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,130 (14.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,115 (14.3%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 854 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 484 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 305 (3.9%)
  • Unknown: 74 (1%)
