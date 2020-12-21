2 additional deaths, 67 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department says those two patients are an 89-year-old man, who died Dec. 20, and a 64-year-old man, who died Dec. 20. A total of 131 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,782.

Those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 82-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,733 (60.8%)

38301: 2,199 (28.3%)

38356: 121 (1.5%)

38391: 72 (0.9%)

38366: 128 (1.6%)

38343: 60 (0.8%)

38313: 174 (2.2%)

38392: 55 (0.7%)

38355: 22 (0.3%)

38362: 98 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 13 (0.2%)

38308: 15 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 81 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,937 (24.9%)

White: 3,158 (40.6%)

Asian: 26 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 187 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,349 (30.2%)

Gender:

Female: 4,330 (55.6%)

Male: 3,389 (43.6%)

Unknown: 63 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,993 (77%)

Not recovered: 434 (5.6%)

Better: 579 (7.4%)

Unknown: 645 (8.3%)

Deaths: 131 (1.7%)

Age: