529,578 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,136 deaths, 2,779 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 529,578 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Monday, December 21. In addition, 6,136 people have died and 2,779 are currently hospitalized. Another 438,036 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 55,235 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 709 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,045

Bedford County – 4,196

Benton County – 1,110

Bledsoe County – 1,473

Blount County – 8,721

Bradley County – 8,209

Campbell County – 2,352

Cannon County – 1,250

Carroll County – 2,477

Carter County – 4,011

Cheatham County – 2,518

Chester County – 1,353

Claiborne County – 1,457

Clay County – 782

Cocke County – 2,488

Coffee County – 4,481

Crockett County — 1,513

Cumberland County – 3,909

Davidson County – 56,159

Decatur County – 1,256

DeKalb County – 1,862

Dickson County – 4,190

Dyer County – 3,965

Fayette County – 3,024

Fentress County – 1,730

Franklin County – 3,168

Gibson County – 4,577

Giles County – 2,328

Grainger County – 1,627

Greene County – 4,970

Grundy County – 1,082

Hamblen County – 5,268

Hamilton County – 25,021

Hancock County – 291

Hardeman County – 2,705

Hardin County – 2,399

Hawkins County – 3,237

Haywood County — 2,053

Henderson County — 2,659

Henry County — 2,167

Hickman County – 1,729

Houston County – 747

Humphreys County – 1,064

Jackson County – 891

Jefferson County – 3,435

Johnson County – 1,715

Knox County – 28,899

Lake County – 1,348

Lauderdale County – 2,484

Lawrence County – 4,016

Lewis County — 1,085

Lincoln County – 2,940

Loudon County – 3,662

Macon County – 2,403

Madison County – 7,332

Marion County – 1,687

Marshall County – 2,564

Maury County – 8,477

McMinn County – 3,977

McNairy County — 1,835

Meigs County – 858

Monroe County – 3,402

Montgomery County – 10,291

Moore County — 614

Morgan County — 1,334

Obion County — 3,403

Overton County – 1,987

Perry County – 788

Pickett County — 508

Polk County – 1,041

Putnam County – 7,987

Rhea County – 2,835

Roane County – 3,860

Robertson County – 5,826

Rutherford County – 25,953

Scott County – 1,801

Sequatchie County — 1,027

Sevier County – 7,993

Shelby County – 61,444

Smith County – 1,925

Stewart County — 799

Sullivan County — 9,842

Sumner County – 14,339

Tipton County – 4,979

Trousdale County – 2,089

Unicoi County – 1,304

Union County — 1,123

Van Buren County – 516

Warren County – 3,966

Washington County – 9,266

Wayne County – 2,275

Weakley County — 2,853

White County – 2,524

Williamson County – 15,848

Wilson County – 11,229

Out of state – 14,433

Pending – 11,943

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 629

Asian – 4,253

Black or African-American – 68,006

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 353

Other/Multiracial – 46,847

White – 301,746

Pending – 107,744

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 305,342

Hispanic or Latino – 37,661

Pending – 186,575

Gender:

Female – 279,634

Male – 245,620

Pending – 4,324

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.