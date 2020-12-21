Authorities investigating homicide after body found in Chester Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found.

According to a news release, the body of 35-year-old Benny Wayne Maness was discovered Sunday along Nolen Road in Chester County.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

