Becoming Sunny And Mild

Weather Update: Monday, December 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a milder start to the morning with temps hovering in the lower 40s. This is due to a couple reasons. At the surface flow is out of the southwest generally between 10-15 mph and rising heights aloft. That is all being forced by a trough moving across the northern Plains and Midwest. A cold front is situated along the I-70 corridor between Kansas City and Indianapolis. That front will drop south today, but will be a mainly dry passage. The main effect will be cooler tonight and holding temps back tomorrow into the mid to upper 50s. As for the rest of today, we will start the morning off with clouds, but those will disperse through late morning into this afternoon. We should warm nicely to around the upper 50s, maybe 60 if we are lucky! Enjoy it, its a deception. Much colder air will be moving in by the end of the week, in time for Christmas.



