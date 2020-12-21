Darden couple continues tradition with holiday drive-thru experience

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Darden residence takes on its annual Christmas lights drive-thru display.

For over 30 years now, Aaron and Joyce Wood decorate their household with lights, painted wood scenery, and a dancing Santa Clause.

The drive thru has been built over time, and the Woods spend all year preparing, and start decorating in October.

Aaron says he continues to put lights out until the day it ends, and then immediately starts looking for new decorations the day after.

The drive thru is free, but there is a donation box to contribute.

“We enjoy making people happy. I have people come here and say ‘you know, my parents brought me here when I was a kid’ you know, that’s sort of unique,” Aaron Wood says.

The Woods hope to carry out the tradition for years to come.