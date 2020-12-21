GALLERY: The Grinch takes over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One father-son duo is taking things to the streets to make sure Christmas cheer is spread throughout the community.

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7



6/7

7/7













Skylar Trompower and his father Bob operate Trompower Customs Hot Rods And Machining out of Milan, where they rebuilt a 1926 Chevy Roadster.

Skylar says because of the many event cancellations in the area, they wanted to find a way to bring joy during the holiday season.

Now, the Grinch and even Santa himself have been spotted behind the wheel throughout the Jackson area.

Skylar says the response from the community has been great, and they continue to receive photos from local sightings.