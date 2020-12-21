JMCSS to limit attendance at athletic events

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announced Monday that the district has made changes to the number of people who will be allowed to attend winter sports games.

According to a news release, admittance to games will be limited to immediate family members of players, cheerleaders, and coaches.

Each team participating in games at Jackson-Madison County Schools facilities will be limited to two tickets per player, according to the release.

The release says this will apply to Jackson-Madison County middle and high schools, as well as visiting teams.

Jackson-Madison County Schools basketball teams are not scheduled to resume play until after Jan. 1, 2021, according to the release.