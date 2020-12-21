Local authorities seek wanted man Todd Robbins

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, is seeking information on the whereabouts of Todd Robbins.

Robbins is a white male, 5’11” and weighing approximately 160 lbs.

According to a news release, Robbins is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in Henderson County. He is also sought for questioning in Chester County for a homicide investigation.

Authorities say Robbins should be considered armed and “extremely dangerous,” and the public is urged to not approach him.

If you have any information on Robbins’ whereabouts, please call local law enforcement. You can reach the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 989-2787.