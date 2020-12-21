Man wanted in Lexington, Chester Co. in custody

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted by Lexington police and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is in custody following a chase in Hardin County on Monday.

Lexington police say their investigation into Todd Robbins began on November 4 following a report of an aggravated domestic assault. Robbins is currently facing charges of domestic assault and aggravated assault in connection with that investigation.

Lexington police say they requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on November 6 to locate Robbins.

Robbins is also a person of interest in a homicide in Chester County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Robbins was arrested Monday afternoon near the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 69 in Hardin County.