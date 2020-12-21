Mugshots : Madison County : 12/18/20 – 12/21/20 December 21, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/29Patsy Martin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Amy Sutherland Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Antonio Hill Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Bryan Pearson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Corey Braden Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Deborah Measley Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Destiny Williams Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Isidro Zamora Jr. Theft less than $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Jacob Cooley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29James Agnew Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29James Walker Theft less than $10,000, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Jamorea Jones Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Jerrion Vinson Theft less than $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Joshua Ferguson Simple domestic assault, theft less than $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Kanisha Lewis Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Kevontrey President Vandalism/domestic violence Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Lucas Nichols Driving under the influence, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Malik Batchelor Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Malik Richardson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Matthew Barnett Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Morrell Jarrett Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Neico Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Pierre Bufford Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Roger Mosier Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Shannon Sadler Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Steven Yarbrough Driving under the influence, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Taurus Godwin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Wesley Marshall Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Xavier Garcia Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/21/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter