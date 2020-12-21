Mugshots : Madison County : 12/18/20 – 12/21/20

1/29 Patsy Martin Simple domestic assault

2/29 Amy Sutherland Violation of probation

3/29 Antonio Hill Public intoxication

4/29 Bryan Pearson Aggravated domestic assault

5/29 Corey Braden Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/29 Deborah Measley Simple domestic assault

7/29 Destiny Williams Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

8/29 Isidro Zamora Jr. Theft less than $1,000

9/29 Jacob Cooley Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/29 James Agnew Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/29 James Walker Theft less than $10,000, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/29 Jamorea Jones Schedule VI drug violations

13/29 Jerrion Vinson Theft less than $1,000

14/29 Joshua Ferguson Simple domestic assault, theft less than $1,000

15/29 Kanisha Lewis Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



16/29 Kevontrey President Vandalism/domestic violence

17/29 Lucas Nichols Driving under the influence, reckless driving

18/29 Malik Batchelor Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

19/29 Malik Richardson Violation of community corrections

20/29 Matthew Barnett Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/29 Morrell Jarrett Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/29 Neico Bond Failure to appear

23/29 Pierre Bufford Failure to appear

24/29 Roger Mosier Driving on revoked/suspended license

25/29 Shannon Sadler Shoplifting/theft of property



26/29 Steven Yarbrough Driving under the influence, evading arrest

27/29 Taurus Godwin Failure to appear

28/29 Wesley Marshall Violation of probation, failure to appear

29/29 Xavier Garcia Shoplifting/theft of property



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/21/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.