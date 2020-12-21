Residents react to Governor Lee’s latest executive order

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Sunday, Governor Bill Lee issued a statement and executive order on restrictions due to the COVID-19 surge in the state.

In the announcement, he said about 10,000 Tennesseans are getting sick every day. He says the cases are three times the amount of those during Halloween. As such, he signed an executive order limiting social gatherings in public buildings to 10 people or fewer.

“I feel like [Lee] did the right thing. I kind of leave it in their hands if that’s what they feel like we should do then I am 100 percent for it,” said resident Bradley Davis.

“I think that’s telling us that the general public is not doing what they are asked to do. I am still seeing people in grocery stores and Walmart and Sam’s that are not wearing their mask,” said resident Celia Clifft.

Some people who were against the governors restrictions didn’t want to be on camera, but they did say that a statewide mask mandate would lower the numbers.

“The governor is doing all that he can do. He is asking us to limit the gatherings. He is asking us to wear a mask and I think it’s up to the general public to do what the governor is asking to do, use your common sense,” said Clifft.

The governor is also asking business owners to allow employees to work from home for the next 30 days, and if that option isn’t available, masks should be worn at work.

People say with the release of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, they hope to return back to a somewhat normal life.

“Don’t gather, not this year. See what happens next year but wear your mask,” said Clifft.

“Mask up and stay safe,” said Davis.

The governor also says he will limit the amount of attendance at indoor sporting events. The executive order says worship services, weddings, and funerals are exempt from the 10 person limit, but Governor Lee is recommending that worship services be held virtually.