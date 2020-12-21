Tanya Ann Dodd, age 47, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 PM in the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Lawrence Hendrix officiating. Tanya is survived by two sisters; Donna Ivey, (David), Lexington, TN, Renia Drake, (Terry), Atwood, TN, a nephew Roger Ivey, great nephews: Hayden, Landon, Brantley Drake, nieces: Lela Drake, Shannon Drake, Rachel Ivey, Haley Brogdon, great nieces, Brooklyn and Karly. All arrangements will be under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.