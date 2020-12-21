Tanya Ann Dodd

WBBJ Staff

Dodd, Tanya Obit PicTanya Ann Dodd, age 47, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 PM in the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Lawrence Hendrix officiating. Tanya is survived by two sisters; Donna Ivey, (David), Lexington, TN, Renia Drake, (Terry), Atwood, TN, a nephew Roger Ivey, great nephews: Hayden, Landon, Brantley Drake, nieces: Lela Drake, Shannon Drake, Rachel Ivey, Haley Brogdon, great nieces, Brooklyn and Karly. All arrangements will be under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts