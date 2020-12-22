534,019 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,269 deaths, 2,888 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 534,019 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Tuesday, December 22. In addition, 6,269 people have died and 2,888 are currently hospitalized. Another 447,996 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 56,919 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 740 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,085

Bedford County – 4,217

Benton County – 1,110

Bledsoe County – 1,478

Blount County – 8,796

Bradley County – 8,269

Campbell County – 2,477

Cannon County – 1,266

Carroll County – 2,499

Carter County – 4,053

Cheatham County – 2,556

Chester County – 1,368

Claiborne County – 1,476

Clay County – 787

Cocke County – 2,514

Coffee County – 4,518

Crockett County — 1,526

Cumberland County – 3,943

Davidson County – 56,534

Decatur County – 1,267

DeKalb County – 1,884

Dickson County – 4,264

Dyer County – 3,991

Fayette County – 3,040

Fentress County – 1,749

Franklin County – 3,195

Gibson County – 4,614

Giles County – 2,353

Grainger County – 1,630

Greene County – 5,026

Grundy County – 1,092

Hamblen County – 5,264

Hamilton County – 25,232

Hancock County – 293

Hardeman County – 2,713

Hardin County – 2,413

Hawkins County – 3,267

Haywood County — 2,057

Henderson County — 2,678

Henry County — 2,179

Hickman County – 1,733

Houston County – 755

Humphreys County – 1,081

Jackson County – 898

Jefferson County – 3,460

Johnson County – 1,717

Knox County – 29,180

Lake County – 1,350

Lauderdale County – 2,500

Lawrence County – 4,070

Lewis County — 1,087

Lincoln County – 2,957

Loudon County – 3,705

Macon County – 2,432

Madison County – 7,367

Marion County – 1,691

Marshall County – 2,579

Maury County – 8,506

McMinn County – 4,000

McNairy County — 1,856

Meigs County – 862

Monroe County – 3,464

Montgomery County – 10,405

Moore County — 621

Morgan County — 1,357

Obion County — 3,421

Overton County – 2,004

Perry County – 792

Pickett County — 520

Polk County – 1,055

Putnam County – 8,037

Rhea County – 2,850

Roane County – 3,885

Robertson County – 5,917

Rutherford County – 26,161

Scott County – 1,812

Sequatchie County — 1,037

Sevier County – 8,033

Shelby County – 61,791

Smith County – 1,938

Stewart County — 805

Sullivan County — 9,877

Sumner County – 14,458

Tipton County – 5,007

Trousdale County – 2,095

Unicoi County – 1,318

Union County — 1,130

Van Buren County – 516

Warren County – 4,040

Washington County – 9,345

Wayne County – 2,284

Weakley County — 2,862

White County – 2,545

Williamson County – 15,986

Wilson County – 11,339

Out of state – 14,544

Pending – 12,309

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 638

Asian – 4,280

Black or African-American – 68,417

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 354

Other/Multiracial – 47,063

White – 304,708

Pending – 108,559

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 308,418

Hispanic or Latino – 37,833

Pending – 187,768

Gender:

Female – 282,096

Male – 247,578

Pending – 4,345

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.