Additional death, 127 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 74-year-old man died Dec. 21 due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says 132 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 127 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,909.

Those new patients range in age from 1 week old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 25 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

West Tennessee Healthcare says there are currently 140 COVID-positive patients hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, with 29 of those patients on ventilators. In all, 59 ventilators were in use Tuesday morning, according to West Tennessee Healthcare.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,803 (60.7%)

38301: 2,244 (28.4%)

38356: 124 (1.6%)

38391: 71 (0.9%)

38366: 128 (1.6%)

38343: 60 (0.7%)

38313: 178 (2.2%)

38392: 57 (0.7%)

38355: 22 (0.3%)

38362: 99 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 13 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.1%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 83 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,969 (24.9%)

White: 3,222 (40.7%)

Asian: 26 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 188 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,379 (30.1%)

Gender:

Female: 4,390 (55.5%)

Male: 3,451 (43.6%)

Unknown: 68 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,138 (77.6%)

Not recovered: 410 (5.2%)

Better: 612 (7.7%)

Unknown: 617 (7.8%)

Deaths: 132 (1.7%)

Age: