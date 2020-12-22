Chester County Rescue Squad receives life-saving donation

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The nonprofit “Friends of Heart” donated an AED to the Chester County Rescue Squad Tuesday afternoon.

The rescue squad serves seven districts of Chester County, and is sometimes able to respond to emergency calls before other emergency crews arrive.

They said this AED is their first at the rescue squad, and it could be essential in saving lives. Before now, the rescue squad had to make do without one.

“We had to go to the scene and just provide the care that we could provide to the best of our abilities until EMS arrived,” said Chester County Rescue Squad Caption Dillon Faulkner.

Friends of Heart Executive Director Tracy Case says they are excited to reveal their 2021 plans and what their goals are soon.