Community searches for ways to help homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations came together Tuesday evening to brainstorm ways to help those without shelter.

Just a few days away from the warming center’s opening date, community leaders are hoping to help the homeless community with meals and additional support.

The shelter will only be temporary, so leaders have been taking the next steps to open a more permanent solution.

There’s a plan in place to create a permanent facility with different agencies to ensure those who stay will have the ability to get back on their feet. Organizers hope to have it open in March.

ComeUnity Cafe owner, Amy Crenshaw and others are looking at opportunities to create community supported shelters as well.

“Many of us realize we need something now for this winter, and I also think this community could easily and is willing to pull together something and make it happen soon,” Crenshaw.

Matt Marshall, with United Way of West Tennessee, says the number of homeless people in Jackson has potentially doubled since the pandemic began.