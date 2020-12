MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff John Mehr confirmed Tuesday that a deputy has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Sgt. Terry Stowe had been with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years.

Sheriff Mehr says Sgt. Stowe had been hospitalized due to COVID-19 for several weeks. He died Monday, Dec. 21.

