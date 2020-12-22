Madison County Sheriff reacts to deputy’s COVID-19 death

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office mourns after losing one of their own to COVID-19.

Sgt. Terry Stowe was well-known and well-liked in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff John Mehr has known that for nearly two decades.

“From the time I came in to the sheriff’s office, I saw him as a role model for lots of people,” Sheriff Mehr said.

Stowe was more than willing to show new deputies the ropes and help along the way.

“He was one of those individuals that was really respected and loved,” Sheriff Mehr said.

Stowe contracted COVID-19 weeks ago and his condition quickly worsened. He went to the hospital and was there for several weeks.

Stowe died due to complications from COVID-19 on Monday.

“It’s a sad time, during the holiday season, for this. Our world has all turned upside down for everybody,” Sheriff Mehr said.

As the virus continues to spread rapidly, the sheriff’s office is taking extra precautions.

Stowe’s death is the first related to COVID in the department, and Sheriff Mehr is making sure other deputies know they don’t have to grieve alone.

“We’re going to be there for them, and so that’s the important part. Even though this may be the holiday season, they are part of a family,” Sheriff Mehr said.

The sheriff praised Stowe for his work with the correctional facilities throughout his career as well.