Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/20 – 12/22/20 December 22, 2020

ROBINSON, JOSHUA Theft of property less than $10,000

AMOS, TIARA Shoplifting/theft of property

ECHEVARRIA, LEONARDO Failure to appear

HILL, AMY Failure to appear

LANE, CAILA Reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest

ROGERS, OSHA Failure to appear, violation of probation

SHAW, SHELBY Failure to appear

WEBB, BIANCA Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.