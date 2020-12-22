Rain Moves In Tomorrow Followed By Extreme Cold

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 22 —

After some very mild weather the last few days, we’ll get one more mild day tomorrow before the cold air pours back in. Rain will become the story into early Christmas eve and some of the rain may mix in with snow and sleet for a short time.

TONIGHT:

Increasing cloudiness and mild to cool. Overnight lows will come in around 43 degrees. Southeast winds around 3 to 9 mph.

Take the umbrella if you will be out and about tomorrow as it will be very wet in the afternoon and evening hours as rain will become likely!

TOMORROW:

Increasing clouds and mild with rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will top out around 60.

Showers will likely linger into the overnight hours tomorrow night and cold air will be pouring in. In fact, lows will drop to the middle to upper 20’s by Christmas eve morning. Some of the rain will likely become mixed with snow and sleet briefly tomorrow night before tapering off to snow flurries. Late Christmas evening into Christmas day. It will be extreme cold by Christmas morning as lows will start off in the upper teens! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on-air for the latest on this active weather ahead.

