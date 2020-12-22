Sardis man charged in Chester County murder

ENVILLE, Tenn. — A Sardis man has been arrested in connection to the murder of an Enville man, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says the body of 35-year-old Benny Wayne Maness was found over the weekend along Nolen Road in Enville.

The release from the TBI says investigators found information identifying Todd Allen Robbins, 32, as the person allegedly responsible for the murder.

Robbins has been charged with first degree premediated murder and felony murder, according to the TBI.

Robbins was already being held in the Henderson County Jail on unrelated charges.