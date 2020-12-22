Slightly Cooler Today, But Sunny And Fair

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Temps have quite a range across the region this morning anywhere from 28 to around 40 degrees depending on location. There was a weak cold front that moved through the region yesterday evening. It was a dry passage hardly noticeable until this morning and later this afternoon. Continental polar high pressure will slowly settle into the area today behind the aforementioned front. Skies will remain mainly clear today with plenty of sunshine. Temps however will be held back to the mid to upper 50s today. Later this evening as the front puts it in reverse, clouds will move back into West Tennessee at least high to mid level. Despite that, you can still see Jupiter and Saturn conjunction, they wont be as close as last night though.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell