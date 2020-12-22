Tennessee expects to receive 90K COVID-19 vaccines a week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee official says the state expects to start receiving 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines a week going forward.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey made the comments Tuesday, as the state continued to try to fend off one of the biggest surges in new coronavirus cases per capita in the country.

Piercey says 24,200 people in Tennessee have been vaccinated with their first dose as of Tuesday morning.

There were 1,785 new cases per 100,000 people in Tennessee over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.