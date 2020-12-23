541,240 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,380 deaths, 2,934 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 541,240 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Wednesday, December 23. In addition, 6,380 people have died and 2,934 are currently hospitalized. Another 455,586 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 59,534 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 768 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,150

Bedford County – 4,259

Benton County – 1,118

Bledsoe County – 1,488

Blount County – 8,984

Bradley County – 8,406

Campbell County – 2,436

Cannon County – 1,277

Carroll County – 2,521

Carter County – 4,125

Cheatham County – 2,609

Chester County – 1,382

Claiborne County – 1,492

Clay County – 796

Cocke County – 2,587

Coffee County – 4,586

Crockett County — 1,536

Cumberland County – 3,982

Davidson County – 57,330

Decatur County – 1,272

DeKalb County – 1,921

Dickson County – 4,327

Dyer County – 4,033

Fayette County – 3,070

Fentress County – 1,758

Franklin County – 3,234

Gibson County – 4,645

Giles County – 2,384

Grainger County – 1,643

Greene County – 5,086

Grundy County – 1,109

Hamblen County – 5,360

Hamilton County – 25,807

Hancock County – 296

Hardeman County – 2,724

Hardin County – 2,438

Hawkins County – 3,308

Haywood County — 2,075

Henderson County — 2,716

Henry County — 2,197

Hickman County – 1,747

Houston County – 762

Humphreys County – 1,093

Jackson County – 907

Jefferson County – 3,529

Johnson County – 1,731

Knox County – 29,690

Lake County – 1,355

Lauderdale County – 2,510

Lawrence County – 4,112

Lewis County — 1,095

Lincoln County – 3,000

Loudon County – 3,797

Macon County – 2,438

Madison County – 7,444

Marion County – 1,714

Marshall County – 2,610

Maury County – 8,601

McMinn County – 4,048

McNairy County — 1,880

Meigs County – 877

Monroe County – 3,499

Montgomery County – 10,537

Moore County — 630

Morgan County — 1,379

Obion County — 3,457

Overton County – 2,014

Perry County – 793

Pickett County — 523

Polk County – 1,067

Putnam County – 8,094

Rhea County – 2,891

Roane County – 3,916

Robertson County – 6,012

Rutherford County – 26,488

Scott County – 1,844

Sequatchie County — 1,053

Sevier County – 8,154

Shelby County – 62,386

Smith County – 1,955

Stewart County — 813

Sullivan County — 10,040

Sumner County – 14,616

Tipton County – 5,042

Trousdale County – 2,102

Unicoi County – 1,337

Union County — 1,142

Van Buren County – 519

Warren County – 4,078

Washington County – 9,499

Wayne County – 2,315

Weakley County — 2,889

White County – 2,561

Williamson County – 16,243

Wilson County – 11,495

Out of state – 13,914

Pending – 13,536

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 654

Asian – 4,333

Black or African-American – 69,326

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 358

Other/Multiracial – 47,402

White – 310,070

Pending – 109,097

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 313,417

Hispanic or Latino – 38,087

Pending – 189,736

Gender:

Female – 285,985

Male – 250,877

Pending – 4,378

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.