Additional death, 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 56-year-old man died Dec. 21 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 133 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.
The health department also confirmed another 92 COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,001.
The health department says those cases range in age from 6-years-old to 85-years-old.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with seven of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,851 (60.6%)
- 38301: 2,277 (28.4%)
- 38356: 126 (1.6%)
- 38391: 71 (0.9%)
- 38366: 129 (1.6%)
- 38343: 61 (0.8%)
- 38313: 181 (2.2%)
- 38392: 57 (0.7%)
- 38355: 23 (0.3%)
- 38362: 101 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 13 (0.2%)
- 38308: 16 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 3 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 83 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,996 (24.9%)
- White: 3,266 (40.8%)
- Asian: 26 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 189 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,399 (30%)
Gender:
- Female: 4,436 (55.5%)
- Male: 3,491 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 74 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 6,259 (78.2%)
- Not recovered: 429 (5.4%)
- Better: 657 (8.2%)
- Unknown: 523 (6.5%)
- Deaths: 133 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 405 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 974 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,348 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,199 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,158 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,151 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 874 (10.9%)
- 71 – 80 years: 497 (6.2%)
- 80+: 309 (3.9%)
- Unknown: 86 (1.1%)