Additional death, 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 56-year-old man died Dec. 21 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 133 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 92 COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,001.

The health department says those cases range in age from 6-years-old to 85-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with seven of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,851 (60.6%)

38301: 2,277 (28.4%)

38356: 126 (1.6%)

38391: 71 (0.9%)

38366: 129 (1.6%)

38343: 61 (0.8%)

38313: 181 (2.2%)

38392: 57 (0.7%)

38355: 23 (0.3%)

38362: 101 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 13 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 3 (0.1%)

Unknown: 83 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,996 (24.9%)

White: 3,266 (40.8%)

Asian: 26 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 189 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,399 (30%)

Gender:

Female: 4,436 (55.5%)

Male: 3,491 (43.6%)

Unknown: 74 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,259 (78.2%)

Not recovered: 429 (5.4%)

Better: 657 (8.2%)

Unknown: 523 (6.5%)

Deaths: 133 (1.7%)

Age: