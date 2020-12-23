Cosmetology school finds new home in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local cosmetology school has found a new home.

D.A.Y. College of Cosmetology, formerly located in Henderson, celebrated the grand opening of their brand new location in south Jackson on Tuesday.

Owner Amanda Holmes says while their Henderson location was “a great start,” she is excited to now operate a bigger property with more parking.

In addition to the move, D.A.Y. also now offers an esthetics program, which teaches skills on facials, waxing, skin treatments and more.

Salon services are offered by students at the college, and Holmes has also opened the new David Austin Salon & Spa on-site to serve the public and provide graduates with a job.

The college and salon are located at 21 A Meridian Springs Drive in Jackson.

For more information on enrollment or services offered, click here to visit their website.