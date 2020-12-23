Health department distributes all of first COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has distributed all of the department’s first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release.

The health department was scheduled to receive another 900 doses on Wednesday for individuals in Phase 1A1, but that shipment was delayed, the release says.

The health department has not received an update on when that second shipment will arrive.

There are no more COVID-19 vaccines available for Phase 1A1 individuals at this time, but those individuals will be notified when the next shipment arrives, the release says.

The health department has distributed more than 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the past two days, including health department staff, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, home health staff and others.

