Henry County extends mask mandate through Jan. 2

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County announced it is extending its mask mandate.

A news release from the Henry County Office of Emergency Management and Safety says it will be extended to Saturday, January 2.

“On a positive note, this week on Tuesday over 30 first responders and healthcare professionals received the first Moderna vaccines. I want to salute our Hometown Heroes this week. Hats off to Henry County Health Department and their staff for their dedicated service and planning to make this vaccine available to our citizens. It is going to take some time to get all the vaccine, but let’s be patient and do our part to make this a safe Holiday season!” Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway said in the release.

Residents are asked to wear a mask when in a public space, remain 6 feet away from others in public, disinfect highly-touched surfaces and wash your hands regularly.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from the Henry County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. You must make an appointment to be tested.