Jackson police seek suspect in robbery at Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery Wednesday morning at Walmart on Emporium Drive.

Police say officers responded to a report of a robbery in the Money Center at Walmart around 8:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect was able to leave the store with an undetermined amount of money and ran toward the Country Inn and Suites.

The employee told investigators they did not see a weapon, but believed the suspect was armed, according to police.

The suspect was last seen getting into a gray Nissan Altima and left in an unknown direction of travel.

Police say the suspect is a Black man wearing a red jacket, black pants, black shoes and a dark-colored mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-4577.