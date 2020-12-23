Much Colder Heading Into Christmas Eve And Day

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 23 —

Showers and storms will soon move out of the area followed by some bitter cold air into west Tennessee. Morning lows on Thursday will be in the upper 20’s and we could have a few snow flurries around as well. Prepare for bitter cold on Christmas morning as well when we are likely to plunge into the lower teens.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms through around midnight, then dropping temperatures quickly to around 29 degrees. A few flurries will be possible into early Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve:

Partly Cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of snow flurries and highs will struggle to get above freezing in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will fall quickly into Christmas Eve night with lows dropping into the lower teens by Christmas morning! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on-air for the latest on the weather ahead.

