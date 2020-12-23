Real estate agency hosts toy giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local real estate agency hosted an event aiming to provide a little extra joy this Christmas.

Wednesday afternoon, Century 21 realty and volunteers hosted the Toys for Tots Christmas toy giveaway.

Any child from newborn to age 16 were able to enter with a parent and pick out a gift of their choice, free of charge. The tables were topped with plenty of toys, including sports balls, barbies and board games.

This is the third annual event, and owner Sandra Carter says they hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.

“They pick their toy, they get a hot dog, and then we wish them a Merry Christmas,” Carter said.

“During Covid season, and people are out of jobs, you know parents struggling to get their kids items for Christmas, so we just thought it was really important to be able give back to our community,” said Latoiya Shepard, with Enchanted Beauties.

Century 21 and other volunteers who joined the giveaway wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.