Shoppers pick up last-minute gifts around Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the sun came up Wednesday, shoppers made their way to stores in Jackson, picking up those final presents for their loved ones.

“We’re just doing a little Christmas shopping,” said shopper J.T. Loverin. “We’re not getting too much, just seeing what we can buy last minute.”

Another shopper, Ronnie Lewis, said, “I came out to get my last minute Christmas shopping for my grandkids and try to make a merry Christmas for them.”

“I’m doing some last minute Christmas shopping, and I got fizzy balls,” shopper Kathy Colley said. “Don’t say who they’re for though! I’m not! I want it to be a surprise.”

Everyone we spoke with Wednesday says because this year was so different, they’re trying to make Christmas extra special.

“We’ve got to make the best out of what we can,” Lewis said. “Therefore we should make everything happy and jolly.”

“My daughters always do something fun with me at Christmas,” Colley said. “They said, ‘Mama! Guess where we’re going!’ I said, ‘I have no idea. Where?’ ‘We’re going to the Nashville Speedway.’ I thought, ‘What?!'”

And even though they’re here for gifts, they realize that’s not what the season is about.

“You never know when your last day is, so just live every day like it’s your last,” Loverin said.

If you’re looking for last minute gifts, be sure to check store closing hours, as some have changed for the holidays.