THP announces plan for keeping drivers safe over holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced its plans for keeping drivers safe over the holidays.

THP says it will be launching “an aggressive traffic safety enforcement” campaign over the Christmas holiday.

“We do not want our troopers to knock on your door to deliver the tragic news that no one wants to receive,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “Therefore, state troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law. I wish for you and yours a wonderful Christmas and Happy New Year.”

In addition to reducing impaired driving, THP says it will also be using saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints across all 95 counties.

“This enforcement campaign is not at all about issuing citations,” Perry said. “It is about ensuring your safety, your family’s safety and the safety of everyone that is sharing the roadways. We care about you and the safety of all.”

THP says six people were killed in traffic incidents during last year’s holiday period.