1 killed, another injured in Henderson County wreck

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday evening wreck on Highway 412 West.

According to a crash report, 26-year-old Haley Stanfill, of Reagan, was killed in the wreck. 26-year-old Patrick Mann, of Brownsville, was also injured.

THP says Mann and Stanfill were travelling westbound, along with a 4-year-old who was not injured in the wreck.

The crash report states a utility trailer attached to a vehicle traveling eastbound became detached, crossing the median into the westbound lane and striking the vehicle driven by Mann.

The driver hauling the trailer was uninjured, and the report shows that all individuals involved were wearing seatbelts.