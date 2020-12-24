101 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 8,102 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 101 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,102.

The health department says 1,056 of those cases are currently active, and the status of an additional 553 are unknown.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with seven of those patients on a ventilator.

A total of 133 Madison County residents have died due to complications from the virus.

The health department did not release additional statistics for Thursday’s update.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.