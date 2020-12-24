546,497 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,431 deaths, 2,944 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 546,497 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Thursday, December 24. In addition, 6,431 people have died and 2,944 are currently hospitalized. Another 462,694 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 60,769 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 785 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,218

Bedford County – 4,292

Benton County – 1,123

Bledsoe County – 1,493

Blount County – 9,059

Bradley County – 8,471

Campbell County – 2,503

Cannon County – 1,283

Carroll County – 2,539

Carter County – 4,160

Cheatham County – 2,652

Chester County – 1,398

Claiborne County – 1,516

Clay County – 808

Cocke County – 2,596

Coffee County – 4,612

Crockett County — 1,544

Cumberland County – 4,024

Davidson County – 57,833

Decatur County – 1,280

DeKalb County – 1,937

Dickson County – 4,385

Dyer County – 4,047

Fayette County – 3,094

Fentress County – 1,766

Franklin County – 3,265

Gibson County – 4,699

Giles County – 2,423

Grainger County – 1,648

Greene County – 5,129

Grundy County – 1,122

Hamblen County – 5,397

Hamilton County – 26,048

Hancock County – 300

Hardeman County – 2,742

Hardin County – 2,456

Hawkins County – 3,337

Haywood County — 2,093

Henderson County — 2,749

Henry County — 2,209

Hickman County – 1,774

Houston County – 765

Humphreys County – 1,106

Jackson County – 912

Jefferson County – 3,562

Johnson County – 1,729

Knox County – 30,116

Lake County – 1,367

Lauderdale County – 2,523

Lawrence County – 4,149

Lewis County — 1,097

Lincoln County – 3,028

Loudon County – 3,849

Macon County – 2,455

Madison County – 7,521

Marion County – 1,727

Marshall County – 2,648

Maury County – 8,675

McMinn County – 4,095

McNairy County — 1,900

Meigs County – 889

Monroe County – 3,544

Montgomery County – 10,660

Moore County — 637

Morgan County — 1,396

Obion County — 3,476

Overton County – 2,026

Perry County – 808

Pickett County — 526

Polk County – 1,076

Putnam County – 8,171

Rhea County – 2,920

Roane County – 3,951

Robertson County – 6,068

Rutherford County – 26,681

Scott County – 1,849

Sequatchie County — 1,063

Sevier County – 8,218

Shelby County – 62,981

Smith County – 1,963

Stewart County — 816

Sullivan County — 10,151

Sumner County – 14,760

Tipton County – 5,085

Trousdale County – 2,113

Unicoi County – 1,346

Union County — 1,150

Van Buren County – 519

Warren County – 4,102

Washington County – 9,562

Wayne County – 2,328

Weakley County — 2,907

White County – 2,581

Williamson County – 16,459

Wilson County – 11,595

Out of state – 14,122

Pending – 13,760

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 665

Asian – 4,379

Black or African-American – 70,025

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 361

Other/Multiracial – 47,725

White – 313,893

Pending – 109,449

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 318,054

Hispanic or Latino – 38,280

Pending – 190,163

Gender:

Female – 288,815

Male – 253,229

Pending – 4,453

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.