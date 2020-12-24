Brutally Cold And Blustery

Weather Update: Thursday, December 24 —

We start the morning off very cold and breezy. Arctic air will continue filtering in through today which will hold the temps into the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chill will be in the upper teens to lower 20s most of the day regardless of the actual measured temps today. The key word for today will be layers. There is a mid level front which is the leading edge of the true arctic air that will arrive later this morning into this afternoon. I do expect clouds to fill up in response along with a few flurries through this afternoon and perhaps into this evening. The chance is slightly better on the eastern half of West Tennessee.



