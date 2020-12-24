Old Country Store keeps holiday tradition alive for 36th year

JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s a Hub City family tradition! It’s the Christmas Eve breakfast at the Old Country Store, but this year, it looks a little different.

“We’ve had a little bit of smaller crowds today with the coronavirus and everything, but still great heartwarming stories of guests coming in,” said owner of the Old Country Store, Brooks Shaw.

Christmas breakfast last year had a line stretching out the door, but this year, there were fewer people at the restaurant.

“We’ll see how the day goes once the sun comes up. We opened around 6 and there were a lot of people coming in the door. We got them taken care of very quickly, but you can feel the Christmas spirit,” said Shaw.

This is the 36th year for the family meal. The restaurant served up the traditional Christmas breakfast like country ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits, pancakes and much more.

Shaw said his employees have put a lot of work and effort each year for the event.

But this year does come with a somber note. It’s the first Christmas Eve breakfast without Brooks’ dad Clark Shaw, who died in November and was the man who made the restaurant what it is today.

“We know that his spirit is here with us in the day and he would wish everybody a Merry Christmas,” said Shaw.