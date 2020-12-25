Dangerously Cold Today Through Saturday Morning

Weather Update: Thursday, December 24, 7:05 p.m. —

Winds will continue to gust at times overnight and into Christmas day well up to 20 mph. This will drive our wind chills into the single digits at times. Continuing into dangerously cold temperatures overnight and into Saturday morning before a nice warming trend into the weekend.

Christmas Day:

Becoming mostly sunny with a bitter cold highs around 27-30 and wind chills around the single digits at times. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Much warmer into the weekend as Saturday will bring sunshine and highs around 50 and on Sunday around 60! Our next rain chance will be on late Sunday so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on-air for the latest on the weather ahead.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Brian Davis IMDB