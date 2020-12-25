From Dangerously Cold To Much Warmer Weather

Weather Update: Thursday, December 25, 11:05 p.m. —

Overnight lows continue to fall into the late night hours of Christmas day as lows had reached into the upper teens. Breezy southwest winds at times will drive our wind chills into the lower teens at times. We will continue to have dangerously cold temperatures overnight and into Saturday morning before a nice warming trend into the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and frosty cold, overnight lows in the upper teens, southwest winds 2 to 5 mph. Wind chills in the lower teens.

SATURDAY:

Much warmer into the weekend as Saturday will bring sunshine and highs around 52 and on Sunday around 60! Our next rain chance will be on late Sunday so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on-air for the latest on the weather ahead.

