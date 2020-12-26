Law enforcement ID person of interest in Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation into an explosion in Nashville is still underway.

Agents with FBI, ATF and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are still investigating the blast that occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

According to the FBI, the explosion was on 2nd Avenue North, and it has been linked to an RV. The FBI reports that the RV arrived in the area around 1:20 a.m. the same day.

Media outlets are also reporting that law enforcement has ID’d Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a person of interest in connection to the explosion.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness online and in the air as more information becomes available.