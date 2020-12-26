Hardin Co. 911 calls altered by Nashville blast

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.– Hardin County 911 officials are alerting the public to not use landlines at this time to make 911 calls in that area.

According to a press release from the Hardin County Emergency Communications District, at this time, all 911 calls in the Hardin Co. area should be made by cell phones

and not home landline phones.

This communication issue is a result of the network damage caused in Nashville, and not a local network failure. AT&T is working to restore that functionality.

For emergencies in Hardin Co. call 911 on a cellphone, or if further information is needed the administrative line number to Hardin County 911 is: 731-607-6325.