Shoppers take advantage of after Christmas deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the day after Christmas, many shoppers could be seen throughout Jackson. WBBJ-7 spoke to shoppers to see what brought them out.

The day after Christmas many locals headed out to score those after Christmas deals.

“Well, we wanted to come get the deals, and she got a gift card for Christmas so she had to come spend it,” said shopper Dakila McCombs.

“Well, I forgot a couple of people so I had to do some last minute get and go’s. One for my little nephew and one for my cousin,” said shopper Wesley Lewis.

“This is our first place so it hasn’t been too bad. But we’re just spending a lot of our Christmas money because a lot of stuff didn’t come in through the mail,” said shopper Gabe Hart.

Shoppers say the deals are the best part about shopping after Christmas with promotions being up to 50% off.

“Oh yeah definitely. Almost everything has been 50% off. I like the day after Christmas shopping a lot better than Black Friday to be honest,” McCombs said.

“Some of the stuff, like in the makeup section, I guess here is like 50%, 30% off, that kind of thing.” said shopper Jordan Hart.

You may not have to worry about long lines this time of year and shoppers say it’s due to the pandemic.

“It wasn’t as busy as I’d thought it was going to be. I really thought it was going to be crazy but it wasn’t that bad. I was in there maybe five or ten minutes to get a couple of items,” said shopper Wesley Lewis.

“It actually hasn’t been that busy and I think it’s been because of COVID,” McCombs said.

So it seems like the biggest thing that is getting people out wanting to post-Christmas shop is:

They want to spend their gift cards and cash they received on Christmas. Also, they say the deals are even better than Black Friday.

If you want to catch some of those deals you can head over to a long list of stores before the weekend’s up.