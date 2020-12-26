State park hosts birds of prey program for the community

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. – At the Chickasaw State Park in Henderson, families are learning about the survival of many birds in the ‘Tennessee Birds of Prey’ program.

Park ranger Michael Champagne, says these birds usual come from different areas where they have been found by people or hit by vehicles. They use the birds to give classes at local libraries and high schools.

“So generally members of the public will find these birds on the side of the highway or the road, sometimes they rush them to the zoo sometimes they rush them to us” said Champagne.

Champagne says it’s important to know about different types of birds and where they come from. He expects the people who participate in the program to learn as much as they can.

“A lot of times you don’t think or know a lot about a bird when you see one especially about a bird of prey, and I just hope they take away the uniqueness of the birds that we talk about ” said Champagne.

The program is free to the public and is offered along with many other programs at the park.