Warm but Cloudy Day Tomorrow

Weather Update – 5:00 p.m. – Saturday, December 25

Happy holidays to everyone. For the past few days we have seen some sunshine as a high pressure remained near our area but, this won’t be lasting for much longer. We will slowly start to see clouds move in tonight and into tomorrow, really becoming thick in the afternoon. Scattered showers will move into our area Sunday evening.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we are slowly going to be ending that sunshine streak that we have seen for the past few days as a low pressure begins to move closer to our area. We will remain mostly clear tonight with a few clouds moving in, really becoming thick tomorrow afternoon. Lows will remain in the upper 30s; it will still be chilly but warmer than we have seen the past week.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow, we will start off with cool temperatures so you might want to grab a jacket as you head out the door but we will warm up into the afternoon. Clouds will gradually become thicker as rain moves into our area not long after sunset. Rain is looking to be scattered and very light for the most part. It will be clearing out before you head out for work on Monday but clouds will stay behind. We will remain cloudy throughout the week with our next chance of rain returning on Wednesday.

Rain will be returning Wednesday morning and lasting through early Friday morning. Rain is expected to stay light on Wednesday and gradually becoming heavier into the night. A cold front will pass through after midnight, dramatically dropping temperatures once again. As rain continues into freeing temperatures, there is a chance for a wintry mix later on into the week. Rain should clear out Friday, leaving us with a cloudy but dry weekend ahead. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

