Gov. Lee visits site of Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee visited the site of the Nashville bombing that occurred on Christmas day. In response, he released the following statement on social media praising first responders and those involved in the ongoing investigation:

“This morning I toured the site of the bombing. The damage is shocking and it is a miracle that no residents were killed. Maria and I continue to pray for those who

sustained injuries from the blast. The swift action of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and local law enforcement saved lives and I commend their courage.

We are thankful to the FBI and the ATF for leading the investigation and remain in close communication with them.

I have requested an emergency declaration from President Trump to support ongoing efforts and relief.”

President Trump was debriefed of the incident.